Patsy S. Davis, 85, of La Marque, Texas, entered into rest on April, 24, 2020. Born in Hillsboro, Texas, in 1934, she graduated from Angleton High School and joined the workforce soon after. Patsy remained a full-time worker, in primarily administrative positions, until she was 83.
After marrying Paul P. Davis, of Jackson, Mississippi, in 1958, they moved to La Marque with their baby daughter, Leann, following completion of his service with the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Florida.
Patsy worked first at a tin smelting facility before she landed a job at what would become the Gulf Coast Center of Texas, a state nonprofit for the intellectually disabled. During her 46 years with the Center, Patsy became known for her wit, her fashion sense, and her devotion to so many of the people served by the Center. She could often be found giving clients rides or spare change and she always had a cigarette ready if asked. Patsy adapted readily to the many changes at the program, mastering advancing technology and tracking client welfare at the Center’s several local facilities. She was especially fond of her time at The Ranch, a Santa Fe-based property, where she enjoyed watching the antics of livestock and wildlife and seeing the Center’s clients flourish in a rural setting. An adult convert to Catholicism, Patsy joined La Marque’s Queen of Peace church and loved being ministered to by Monsignor Culver and the present parish priest, Father Chacko Puthumayil.
In her spare time, Patsy enjoyed travel, journeying to Russia, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe; her favorite U.S. cities were San Antonio, New York, and New Orleans where she and her daughter made annual Mother’s Day trips for many years. She was also an avid gardener, an award-winning photographer, reader, and could be seen every weekend at estate sales in the company of a devoted friend and, later, caregiver.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Leann Davis Alspaugh (Blanton Alspaugh), of Charlottesville, Virginia.
A private service will take place at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Memorials or donations may be sent to Queen of Peace Catholic Church, La Marque.
