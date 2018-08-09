Robert Kahlden Klockmann, 92, beloved husband of 68 years passed away August 6, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Robert was born in Luling, Texas on October 24, 1925. He graduated from Brownsville High School and A & I (A & M) University of Kingsville, Texas.
Before retiring from Monsanto Chemical in 1985 he worked for American Oil and NASA.
Robert proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy in World War II.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Klockmann; sister Dolores Johansen; nephew Chris Johansen and wife Michelle; niece Jane Johansen and Chris Sheaffer; and nephew John Klockmann.
Also survived by sister-in-law Vernal Lee DeVerteuil, Betty Jo Jones and their extended families. Robert had many relatives and friends in Weimar, Texas. He has been a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson, very active with the Boy Scouts for many years, and the scouts had the pleasure of the use of his farm for their many outings.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Edgar F. Klockmann, mother Erna Kahlden Klockmann, and brother Richard Glenn Klockmann.
