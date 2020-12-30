Damon T Williams

TEXAS CITY —
Damon Williams of Texas City passed away quietly at home on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Damon was born in Galveston, TX on June 21, 1962 to Warren & Mary “Dottie” Williams. He attended La Marque High School. After high school he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Italy, before returning to the US, where he worked at the Pentagon until he was honorably discharged.
Damon was a loving brother who had a wicked sense of humor and way of lightening the mood at any family gathering, which will truly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren & Dottie, siblings Denzil and Yvette and his grandparents.
Damon is survived by his son and grandson, Stetson and LeVeon Williams, (of Neb.), siblings Gail, Warren “Bo”, Ronnie, Patsy & William “Scootie”, nephews, great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and other relatives.
No services will be held due to COVID. He will be cremated and laid to rest next to his mother at Lakeview Cemetery.
