Judith Ann Wilson Smith

DICKINSON — Judy was born March 29, 1942 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Genevieve and Raymond Wilson. She departed for her heavenly home on January 27, 2022 while at rest at home.
Judy was raised in Galveston and was a longtime resident of Dickinson, Texas. She attended La Marque High School, graduating in 1960. She received her nursing degree (RN) from St. Mary's Nursing School in 1964. Judy worked as Chief Nurse in the surgical ward at St. Mary's from 1964-68 and was Chief Nurse/Charge Nurse at UTMB Emergency Room from 1968-76. She began working in pharmaceutical sales for Bristol Laboratories in 1976 through 1986.
Judy worked as a Clinical Research Associate from 1986-94 and then managed clinical research projects for Abbott Laboratories (1994-97). In 1997 she became a Project Director for IBAH/Omnicare and managed clinical research projects for Auxilium Pharmaceutical to present.
Judy loved her country and adventure and decided to join the Air Force Reserves as a nurse. She served from December 1974 through November 1994. She was activated to Active Duty on Feb. 1, 1991 and served through June 11th of that year for Operation Desert Shield/Storm and was stationed in Las Vegas. She ascended to the rank of Lt. Col during her service. She received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Genevieve and Raymond Wilson; and the "love of her life" of 45 years, Peter Themistokles Pagonas, who passed away December 10, 2021.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Nickie Leasure and husband Phil; granddaughter, Skyler Nicole Pope; granddaughter, Megan Leasure; grandson, Brandon Leasure and wife Catherine; sister, Cindy Wilson Purdy and husband Bruce; nephews, Aaron Purdy (Samantha), Tyson Purdy (Kayla), Derek Purdy; numerous great nieces and nephews; and best friend, Deborah Tompkins.
Judy loved her daughter, Nickie, and granddaughter, Skyler, more than life. She loved all of her family fiercely, as well as her many friends. Judy was a Master quilter, receiving many awards for her creations, and "gifted" these beautiful masterpieces to friends and family all over the world.
Judy had a love for reading, history, medicine research, and cooking. She loved to entertain friends and family through her cuisine. She also loved flying and obtained her pilot's license in 1982. Judy enjoyed traveling with the love of her life, Pete. They traveled to six continents and 46 countries. Their favorite vacation places were St. Moritz, Greece, Hong Kong and St. Petersburg, Russia. A love of family, faith, her country, hard work, and adventure best describes this remarkable mom, Nana, sister, friend, and servant to others.
Judy's family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 12, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A service celebrating her life will begin at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Judy's memory to the Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Judy's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
