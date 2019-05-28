Zada Allison Ferguson
Zada Allison Ferguson, 91, of Texas City, passed away, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
John “Jack” Higgins Jr.,
John “Jack” Higgins Jr., 69, of Galveston, passed away on May 13, 2019. The Celebration of Life service is pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Esther Maza
GALVESTON—Esther Maza, age 95, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Gulf Health Care Nursing Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com
Lillie Vaughn Capps McKee
Lillie Vaughn Capps McKee, 93, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
John F. Smith, Sr.
John F. Smith, Sr., 84, of La Marque passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
