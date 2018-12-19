GALVESTON—Gilbert Wayne Vasquez, age 31, of Texas City died Monday December 17 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral services are 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Visitation will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born February 15, 1987 in Galveston, Texas, Gilbert was a 2005 graduate of Ball High School and was employed with ADM-Grain in Galveston. He enjoyed working around the house building things and working on anything mechanical. He was a very giving person and always willing to help anyone who needed a hand. He loved his family and especially his wife and kids. He loved to fish and was a faithful catholic all his life.
Survivors include his wife Sandra Cecilia Vasquez; daughter, Abagail Elizabeth Vasquez; sons, Andrew Nathan Altamirano, Adrian Richard Vasquez and Adam Alexander Vasquez; mother, Rose Mary Lopez; father, John Richard “Bobby” Vasquez, Sr.; grandfather, John Wayne; sister, Vanessa Renee Lopez; brothers John Richard Vasquez, Jr. and Michael Medina.
