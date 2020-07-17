William “Bill” Leo Moll, born December 4, 1943 in Beaumont, TX to Leo and Lucille Gunn Moll, passed away July 7, 2020 at the age of 76.
A private Interment service will take place in Beaumont. Bill proudly served in the US Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, family & friends. For more information about the life of Mr. Moll, to sign the online register book, or to offer your condolences to his family, please visit www.mem.com and search for William Moll.
Darst Funeral Home
796 Russell Palmer Rd
Kingwood, TX 77339
281-312-5656
