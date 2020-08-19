David Antonio Hernandez age 65 of Galveston passed away Monday August 10, 2020 at his residence in Galveston. Memorial services are 6:00pm Friday August 21, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
David was born June 13, 1955 in Galveston, Texas to Gustavo Hernandez, Sr. and Magdalena Garza Hernandez. He grew up in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School. He was an auto mechanic by trade but could do just about anything if he put his mind to it. His hobbies were fishing and hunting. He was a Christian man by faith of the Roman Catholic Church.
He was not known to his nephews and nieces as Uncle David, he was Davey. He was always there when needed and most times that was always. The kids are going to miss their rides to school, donuts in the morning, ice cream after school; their talks and his presence. They will miss him dearly, but they are glad he is finally resting.
David was preceded in death by his mother Magdalena.
Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Gustavo, Sr.; brothers and sisters; Gustavo, Jr. (Mary and Monica) , Ricardo, Humberto, Oscar, Norma (Mark, Adrienne, Stephanie and Mathew), Rodolfo ( Nancy, Esmeralda, Gustavo and Belinda) and Mary Magdalene.
