LEAGUE CITY, TX— Patrick Daniel Krus, 54, of League City, Texas, passed away October 21, 2020. A visitation will be held 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
