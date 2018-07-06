Frank L. Campbell, age 78, left this earth to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 surrounded by family.
Frank was larger than life and commanded a room. He could tell the longest “short story”. He lived in the moment and made the best out of the time he spent with family and friends. He was always there when you needed him.
In 1967, he started work at Carbide and worked there for 34 years until his retirement.
“He is survived by his wife, Susan Campbell; his daughters, Kima Weaver, LaShella (Shelly) Saenz and Marcella (Marci) Cokeley; his wife’s son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Bridget Archer; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law Lonnie and Ronnie Rusch; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Campbell, his wife’s mother Ruth Archer, his wife’s sister Barber Teet, and by the mother of his children, Judy Causey.
There will be a memorial. Please go to everloved.com/life-of/frank-campbell/memories/ to sign the guest book and check for updates for date and time of the memorial.
