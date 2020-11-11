TEXAS CITY — Johnnie Marie Hawkins Simpson, 75, received her reward of eternal rest from this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence in Texas City.
Johnnie was born on July 29, 1945, in Galveston, Texas to Algeno and Libbie C. Hawkins. She was the baby girl of six siblings to this union. She attended public school in the Lincoln-Woodland Schools and graduated with the Class of 1963. She began her work career at American National Insurance Company for several years, after which she worked for the City of Texas City and became the first black cashier in the water department. While working for the City, the manager of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company saw her commitment and dedication to her job and offered her a job at Southwestern Bell. She accepted the position and completed 28 years of service and retired in 2001. On October 21, 1977, she married Maurice Simpson, Sr. She joined Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in 1950 and remained a faithful member until her health failed.
Johnnie was preceded by her parents, one brother, Algeno Hawkins, two sisters, Arnita Robinson and Emma Chatmon.
She leaves with cherish memories a devoted daughter, Shanna N. Simpson; two sons, Benjamin Craig Tolden, Earl M. Tolden, III; four grandchildren, Eryn Tolden, Hayden Tolden, Jonathan Britton and Ava Williams; sister, Livenia Washington; brother, Nelson Hawkins; special nieces, Dr. Kimberly Farrington and Rynette McCree; three special nephews, Ronnie Johnson, Dr. Kalvin Michael Robinson, and Malcolm Jason Hawkins; special friends, Bernestine Dickey, Millie Wilkes, Annette Bledsoe, Beverly White, Nancy Starns and Eula West; special prayer partner, Sophie Lamb; and a host of relatives and church friends.
Services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020; visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak, Texas City, TX 77591, Rev. D. N. Benford, Sr. Eulogist and Rev. Frank Davis, Presiding. She will be laid to rest at the Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, TX.
As we continue to adhere to the guidelines and mandates of this COVID-19 pandemic, physical distancing and masks will be required and expected at the church. Sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.