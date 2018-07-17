Bradley

Graveside services for Robert Bradley will be held today at 11 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

Medina

Funeral Mass for Bryan Medina will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.

Smith

Visitation for Peggy Smith will be held today between 1-3 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main St., League City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription