Bradley
Graveside services for Robert Bradley will be held today at 11 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Medina
Funeral Mass for Bryan Medina will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Smith
Visitation for Peggy Smith will be held today between 1-3 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main St., League City.
