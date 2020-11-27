June 11, 1920 ~
November 14, 2020
Marjorie (Wilson) Kupsa, 100, passed away at the Meridian Care Center in Galveston, TX on November 14, 2020.
Marjorie was born to Jesse and Lillian Wilson on June 11, 1920 in Navasota, Texas, the second oldest of seven children. She spent time as a child on the family farm in Navasota, moved to Galveston at an early age and graduated from Reagan High School (Houston) in 1938.
After a 27 year professional career with ANICO in Galveston, Marjorie retired as a Senior Actuary in 1984. She was a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church, a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 979 and an active member of the Elks Lodge #126 Ladies Auxiliary where she enjoyed playing cards, dinners and dances.
Marjorie was a true Christian. She exhibited her beliefs in every aspect of her daily life, setting a wonderful example for all those she encountered. As a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she served as the family foundation, never wavering in her support and devotion.
Marjorie had a love for the holidays and decorated for each and every one. She was a wonderful cook, known far and wide for her “Famous Fried Chicken.” An avid collector of antique crystal and china, she especially loved the pieces handed down through the family. She had a great interest in family history and spent years researching each branch of her family tree. As a great storyteller, Marjorie always loved sharing her life adventures.
Survivors include daughters, D’Lorah Berry and husband Bob of Galveston; Vicki Brown and husband Jimmy of Bryan; granddaughter, Stefanie Brumfield and great-granddaughter Khloe of Bryan; loving sister-in-law Nivia Wilson of Texas City as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service is scheduled for a later date.
