GALVESTON — The Rev. Douglas Jon Tucker, 78, ended this earthly journey and entered into glory on August 3, 2021. This beloved priest, a/k/a Friar Tuck, was born September 6, 1942 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Robert John Tucker and Dorothy Spencer Tucker. The family moved to Atlantic, IA and later to Davenport, IA when Doug was twelve. He was a three sport letterman in football, basketball and baseball at both Davenport High School and West High School, from which he graduated in 1961.
Doug accepted a football scholarship to the University of Nebraska as a quarterback. He was a three year letterman and played in three bowl games, including the 1965 Cotton Bowl versus Arkansas for the national title. At Nebraska, Doug also was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and the ROTC.
Prior to entering the priesthood, Doug was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force for five years and a Special Agent in the FBI for seven years, where he served on a swat team in Washington, D.C. and worked Watergate during the Nixon Administration. Doug met and married his wife Cheryl Allee in 1968, when he was stationed at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, TX. During his time in the Air Force he played four seasons in the Continental Semi-Pro Football League for teams in Lincoln, NE, Dallas, TX,
Fort Worth, TX and Omaha, NE.
In 1977 he left the FBI and took his wife and three children ages four, six, and eight to attend seminary at Sewanee: The University of the South in Sewanee, TN. His education included: a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nebraska, 1965; a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from George Washington University, Washington, D.C., 1976; and a Master of Divinity Degree, The University of the South, Sewanee, TN, 1980.
Father Tucker was a priest for 40 years, retiring to Galveston from full time ministry in June 2008. He served churches and schools in Sewanee, TN and Texas: Assistant Rector, St. Christopher Episcopal Church, League City; Rector, Christ Church, Nacogdoches and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Waco; Associate Rector, The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston; and Rector, St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, Lufkin. In the Diocese of Texas, his additional ministries included Secretary, The Episcopal Foundation of TX; member of the Diocesan Commission on Liberty, Justice and Peace; and Camp Director for ten years at Camp Allen, Navasota, TX. He was elected to a term on the Standing Committee, Dean of two Convocations and Chair of the Commission on Ministry for many years. He served as a volunteer chaplain to the Waco Police Dept. for seven years and as a volunteer chaplain at UTMB, Galveston for several years. During his retirement, Doug also served as Interim Rector at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Dickinson; St. George’s Episcopal Church, Texas City; and Grace Episcopal Church, Galveston. He was also an assisting priest at St. Christopher’s, League City and Trinity, Galveston.
Doug is survived by his wife Cheryl of 53 years and his three children and eight grandchildren: daughter Kelley (Jeff) Summers of Nacogdoches, son Christian (Kristin) Tucker of Fort Worth, and daughter Ali (Bobby) Manis of Bayou Vista: grandchildren: Hayden (Emma) Summers, Claire Summers, Anna Summers and Jack Summers; Hardie Tucker; Gannon Rawlins, Tucker Rawlins and Ava Rawlins. Also surviving him are his three brothers: Terry (Mary) Tucker of Bloomington, IL, Steve (Jane) Tucker of Coon Rapids, MN and Rick (Stephanie) Tucker of Eldridge, IA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug was beloved by all who knew him. He was known for his sense of humor and open-hearted direct approach to presenting the case for our Lord, Jesus Christ. As a sinner of God’s own redeeming, he loved preaching and sharing life’s lessons with the children in school chapel and on Sunday mornings.
A special thank you to the staff of Serenity Gardens, Dickinson, TX and Essential Hospice, Webster, TX for their loving care of Doug.
Visitation will be at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 5:00 — 7:00 pm. A service in celebration of Doug’s life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:00pm with the Rt. Rev. Jeff W. Fisher, Bishop Suffragan of The Diocese of Texas, presiding.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions should make them to Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball Street, Galveston 77550; Christ Church, Nacogdoches, 1430 N. Mound St., 75961; the Alzheimer’s Association, or the charity of their choice.
