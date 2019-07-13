Chuck Fulhorst died on May 20, 2019 at age 67 after a long illness. Chuck was raised in Santa Clara CA and graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose CA in 1970. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science in 1973 and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1978, both from The University of California at Davis. From 1978 until 1990, Chuck practiced both large and small animal veterinary medicine in northern California. In 1986 he established Bayley’s Pet Care, a small animal practice in Scotts Valley CA opened to provide affordable, preventative veterinary care and services to an underserved population in Santa Cruz County, CA. Throughout his career as a practicing veterinarian, Chuck’s expertise and compassion toward animals and people earned him life-long friendships. In 1989 Chuck returned to academic study, earning a Master of Public Health degree in 1990 and a Doctor of Public Health degree in 1994, both from the University of California at Berkeley. In 1995 Chuck joined the faculty at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston with appointments in the Departments of Pathology and Microbiology and Immunology. His research program at UTMB focused on the diversity and geographic distribution of rodent-borne viruses that can threaten human health in the Americas, as well as elucidating disease mechanisms for these significant pathogens. Chuck progressed through academic ranks at UTMB and retired as a Professor in 2013. Over his career, he produced nearly 100 scientific papers, book chapters and other professional publications.
Chuck was well-known for his quick mind, joyful teaching style, inveterate sense of humor and his abiding love of science. He was a caring mentor for several post-doctoral fellows, medical residents and graduate students at UTMB, across Texas and in Europe and South America. From 2013 until his death, Chuck continued to work as an adjunct Professor at UTMB and to publish scientific research articles despite the challenges of declining health. Chuck will be greatly missed for his professional and personal contributions to all who knew him and called him friend, teacher, colleague and beloved family member.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father George Eugene Fulhorst, sister Suzanne Rose Murphy and brother Donald “Cricket” George Fulhorst. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Mary Lou Milazzo, his mother Charlene Louise Fulhorst, his sister Suzanne’s children Daniel, Devlin, James and their children, his brother Paul Dean Fulhorst and sons Carter and Harrison, his sister Georgeanne “GiGi” Louise Matarangas and her children George and Olivia, his aunt Judy Gerke and cousins Keven and Russell Homewood and by numerous extended family members, in-laws and friends.
Chuck’s family wish to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of La Vita Bella Assisted Living, Essential Hospice and Palliative Care, and the individuals who provided compassionate and generous care to Chuck at UTMB clinics and hospitals and at Dr. Jon Carman’s dental practice in Galveston TX. In lieu of flower donations, the family suggests monetary donations to Shriners Hospital for Children or the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A scholarship fund will be established at Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose CA. Please contact Mary Lou Milazzo for details.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish at 14th St. and Broadway in Galveston TX on July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception to celebrate Chuck’s life with a light buffet lunch will follow immediately at Saint Patrick’s Church social hall, 1010 35th St. (35th and Broadway), also in Galveston TX. Interment will be in his native California in August 2019.
