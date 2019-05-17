Marie “Mamaw” Johnson passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hayes Grace Memorial in Hitchcock TX.
Marie was born on January 6, 1922 in Frankston Texas. She was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, American Oil & finally, retiring from Monsanto Chemical.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ervin E. “Doc” Johnson and her only son Ken Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Gayle Barnes, her 5 grandchildren, Michelle Trahan (Troy), Tiffany Boudreaux (David), Brent Johnson (Suezanne), Blake Johnson, Autumn Gilbertson (Colin). Her 7 great-grandchildren, Alexa Alvarez, Rayna Guidry, Colby Johnson (Destiny), Natalie Alvarez, Laiven Johnson, Alyse Johnson and Noah “Peanut” Donahoe along with numerous nieces & nephews.
Marie dedicated her whole life to serving the Lord. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church for over 65 years. She loved being a Mamaw & playing her favorite game, 42.
Marie was a very strong-willed lady, still driving well into her early 90’s, never slowing down. Since she would have never given up the car keys, the family conspired & her grandson, Blake disconnected the car battery. We will forever cherish the memories.
She will be dearly missed by her family & friends. Until we meet the again…….
