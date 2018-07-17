August John Janik, age 83 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. August was born February 18, 1935 in Wallis, Texas and was a resident of Santa Fe for the last 15 years formerly of the Alvin-Manvel area. He graduated from Brazosport High School, Sam Houston State University and served his country in the United States Army. August was active with Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manvel as well as the Alvin Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Ducks Unlimited-Alvin Chapter and enjoyed working with this group a great deal. August is preceded in death by his parents, August Joe and Lillie Janik; brothers, Larry Janik and James Janik.
August is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sandra Janik; daughter, Laura Escobar and husband Ziles; step daughter, Lisa Sutherland and husband Charles; son, John Janik and wife Darla; step sons, Lee Withers and wife Tammie, Mike Wylie and wife Cynthia; brother, Charlie Janik; 11 grandchildren, Candice, Jessica, Wylie, Carson, Dalton, Shae, Jayson, Jeremy, Catherine, Kristen and Jack; 3 great grandchildren, August, Jolee and Ocean; along with many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018 at Scott Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Scott Funeral Home, 1421 E. Hwy 6. Alvin, Tx. 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
