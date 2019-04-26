Wenning
Graveside service for Collis Wenning, Jr. will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Anders
Celebration of life services for Lisa Anders will be held today at Wynn Funeral Home, at 602 32nd Street in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Rev Louis Simpson officiating.
Hester
Funeral service for Mary Hester will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hope City West Campus, Pampell Chapel at Houston Christian High School, 2700 West Sam Houston Parkway N in Houston under the direction of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home.
Pete
Funeral services for Reginald Pete will be held today at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st St. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Harris
Memorial services for Jack Harris will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Salinas
Memorial services for Gloria Salinas will be held today at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 7551 Monticello Dr. in Texas City.
Landry
A visitation for Myrlon Landry will be held today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Collins
Funeral services for Lula Collins will be held today at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City at 10 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Derkowski
Memorial Services for Sarah Derkowski will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1903 Church St., Galveston, under the direction of J. Levy Funeral Home.
Cambiano
Funeral services for Bonnie Cambiano will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
