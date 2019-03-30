Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain will arrive overnight. Cooler. Low around 50F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.