Click
Memorial services for Bobylynn Click will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of The United Methodist Church in Hitchcock.
Curry
Celebration of life for Joshua Curry will be held today at 1 p.m. at his house located at 3915 Ave S., in Galveston.
