The family of Alzena Natrice Randle invites you to join them on Saturday, September 8, 2018, as they observe her Celebration of Life Services at Willing Workers Baptist Church, 801 29th St N in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James C. Carrington, officiating.
Alzena, formerly an employee of TDC, was born July 25, 1962, in Galveston, Texas and entered her eternal rest on Friday, August 31, 2018, in Texas City.
Memories of her life will remain in the hearts of her beloved family, son, grandchildren, husband, siblings, devoted friend, nieces and nephews and many friends.
