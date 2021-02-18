Kenneth Earl Lagway “Lag” was born on October 24, 1959 to the late Johnnie D. and Clarie Lagway of Galveston, TX. At an early age, Kenneth accepted Jesus Christ at Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Kenneth was employed at Miller’s Landing for many years as a cook followed by Shutty’s Corner before his health failed. Kenneth was well known for his jolly personality, a kind hearted spirit, making others laugh and generous giving. He enjoyed sports; Boston’s “Larry Bird” was one of his favorite basketball players. Boxing, wrestling along with watching old time western movies were his favorite pastimes.
Kenneth attended Ball High School. (Class of 1977)
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Claire Lagway.
Kenneth went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 12, 2021 at The Resort at Texas City, TX. He had Loving family by his side,
Kenneth leaves to cherish his memories with: 3 sisters: Betty Smith, Patsy Chambers (Oliver), and Vera Walker Lynwood (Junior); 2 brothers: Danny Ray Lagway (Shana) and Calvin C. Lagway; brother-in-law George (Tiny) Smith; 2 uncles: Charlie Lagway (Anne) of Houston, TX and G.A. Lagway (Skipper) of California; 6 nephews: Olivers Chambers, Jr.,(Jamila), Marcus D. Smith, George A. Smith, Casey Chambers (Alexis), Desmond Lagway, and Davion Robers; 3 nieces: Kimyra Lagway, Whitney Williams and Daja Lagway; a host of great-nephews and great nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Both will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Sreet, Galveston, TX 77550.
