Regis Jerome Wrobleski

EL LAGO — The angels called Regis home to our Lord on December 18th. He was born on March 25th in Pittsburgh, PA and the family lived in Carnegie and St. Louis. At the age of 5, family moved to Texas City for his father's job as a chemical engineer with Monsanto Co. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome C. Wrobleski and Lucille Lewis Wrobleski, grandparents Joseph Walter Wrobleski and Josephine Szerszynski; Walter J. Lewis and Susan Minnis Lewis.
His high school sweetheart was Sally Nagel and they were blessed with a fifty-five year marriage. He is also survived by daughter Sheryl Rozier and husband Joseph; son Gregg Wrobleski; sister Carol Wrobleski Walker and husband Jack; brothers Ron Wrobleski and wife Tesa; J.C. (Jay) Wrobleski and wife Donna; brother-in-law James Nagel and wife Colleen, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Regis attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Blocker Junior High and Texas City High School. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with dual degrees in Zoology and Pharmacy and was a practicing pharmacist for 42 years. Upon graduation, he was employed by SuperX Drugs in Houston and returned to his home town to purchase Gibson's Pharmacy in Texas City, later transferring the pharmacy location to Seabrook, Texas. The family moved in 1973 to El Lago, which made for a shorter commute to work. He eventually became owner of Pine Knot Pharmacy until the business was sold to Eckerd Drug Co. He retired in 2010 from Professional Building Pharmacy in Webster, Texas. Regis was a very dedicated pharmacist and worked long hours to service those in need. On occasion, he would deliver prescription meds to customers on his way home at night.
Regis' first love was baseball, starting at age 7, playing through high school and at University of Texas. During his sophomore year, he was drafted to play summer league ball for the Colt 45's in Brenham. He was skilled in sports, playing 3rd base and enjoyed golf and tennis as well. He liked being outdoors, working in the yard, watching the Longhorns and Astros and traveling after retirement.
Regis was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Nassau Bay and helped with the annual church festivals. He was a member of the Seabrook Optimist Club which sponsored D.A.R.E. Program to teach adolescents how to say no to drugs. He also served as a board member for the El Lago Keys Club.
Travels included cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexican Riviera, Caribbean and Bahamas; Disney World; a Pilgrimage in the Footsteps of St. Paul including Greece, Italy and Turkey; Grand Canyon; Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade; Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta; a brief on-camera audience appearance with Jay Leno and the Tonight Show; trips to Las Vegas and local casinos were always a favorite.
The following services are planned to celebrate his life:
December 27...Visitation, 7:00-9:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home - 111 E. Medical Center Blvd. Webster, TX 77598.
December 28...Funeral Mass 11:00 with Father Wencil Pavlovsky presiding at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18223 Point Lookout Dr., Nassau Bay, TX 77058. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, TX.
Donations in his honor may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church - Building Fund or a charity of choice.
Thank you to Psalm 23 Home for your loving and compassionate care.
