John VanMersbergen, Jr. went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019 at the age of 40. Born in Chicago, Illinois to parents, John and Sandra VanMersbergen.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amanda.
John is survived by his siblings, Richard (Jessica), Melissa (Eric), and Daniel (Kate). Also nieces and nephews Jared, Rachel, Parker, Isabelle, Alexis and Samantha.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association is greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.