GALVESTON — My brother, Dan (Danny) Jay Lyons, died of natural causes at his Galveston, Texas home on May 7, 2021. Danny was a true “BOI,” born on the island native, born on September 13, 1949. He graduated from Ball High School in 1968. In high school Danny enjoyed working with his hands and building things--He made me (Mary Ann Lyons) my first coffee table as a wedding gift in 1969. Danny also enjoyed body building and restoring old cars. He spent almost 40 years of blood, sweat, tears—not to mention time and money—restoring a 1967 Rally-Red Corvette Stingray that he recently sold at the Houston Mecum Auction. Throughout his life Danny was always interested in cars and keeping them immaculately clean—And, he loved music from the 50’s and 60’s!
After high school Danny joined the Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War. He returned to Galveston, Texas where he studied welding at College of the Mainland in Texas City and became a highly-skilled, certified professional welder. Danny worked at the nuclear power plant in Bay City for several years and at various other locations as a welder. He then left his welding career to work at the Galveston Water Department and wanted to be retrained in another career field. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond his control, Danny remained a welder. In 1988 Danny was shocked with 240 volts of electricity—his co-worker had left him unattended and, what’s worse, Danny was not allowed to report the incident to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as required. Danny remembered thinking “Lord, I’m dying!” and couldn’t break the current—but miraculously, somehow the current broke! He tried to continue to work but with much pain from the nerve damage caused by the incident. In 1993 he finally had to quit and was declared fully disabled. Nonetheless, Danny continued to push forward in his personal life, as best he could, in spite of severe, chronic pain and permanent nerve damage. He endured 25 surgeries in his left arm, shoulder, spine and neck—a life lost due to negligence that was completely avoidable. In 2019 Danny was diagnosed with prostate cancer—he successfully finished his chemotherapy but later died in his Galveston home.
Predeceased includes: Mother, Dorothy Wheeler; Stepfather, Douglas Wheeler, Sr.; Stepbrother, Douglas Wheeler and his beloved dog and companion of 14 years, Buster. Survivors include: Sister, Mary Ann Lyons; Sister, Irene Daniel and Husband, Danny Daniel, Sr. and Nephew, Danny Daniel, Jr. and his Wife, Marie Daniel and their children (Allison Christopher and Travis and their children). Danny will be buried in the family plot in Belton, Texas.
Danny, “Cruise the Cosmos”—Enjoy Your Spiritual Journey!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.