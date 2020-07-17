GALVESTON—
Carolyn Fegley, age 95, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mainland Medical Center. She was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey on June 13, 1925.
Per her wishes she will be cremated and the family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date.
