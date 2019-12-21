Edward Patrick “Pat” Mallini, age 85, of Galveston peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. A visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Monday, December 23rd at St. Patrick Catholic Church with a rosary beginning at 10:45 am and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston.
Pat was born May 12, 1934 in Algiers, Louisiana to Lawrence Albana and Christine Roberta Mallini. His family moved to Galveston when he was three months old, so he considered himself a life-long Islander. In 1953, he graduated from Kirwin High School and voluntarily enlisted in the Army, where he served for two years during the Korean conflict. He returned to Texas to marry Tommie Archer and begin a family. He proudly worked for Houston Lighting and Power Company for 36 years where he was affectionately known as “Big Brother” to everyone. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus #787, the Holy Name Society and an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Community, where he frequently acted as an altar server and an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion to sick and elderly parishioners, where he shared his affection and love for Jesus for our Blessed Mother.
Pat never knew a stranger, and he was generous to a fault. He loved to BBQ and spent many Sundays cooking and spending time with his family. During Thanksgiving each year, Pat and Tommie would invite the HL&P working crew to join the family for dinner. He greatly appreciated his HL&P work family and loved it when they were able to come visit. They also proudly hosted the Parish Priests for Christmas dinner for many years. After retirement, he and Tommie spent much of their time helping others. He was most proud of his grandchildren, whom he affectionately called, “Little Boogers.”
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jackie and Anne; brother, Lawrence; son, Thomas Patrick; and cousin, Harold Mallini. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Tommie Lee; daughters, Monica, Mary Michael, Ann Marie, and Mary Ann; sons, Paul and William (Bill); eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he cared for very deeply.
Pallbearers will be William Mallini, Alexander Mallini, Paul Mallini, Charlie Dreyfus, Leon Dreyfus and Tommy Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Lawrence Dreyfus, Lynn Segura, Dane Bolton and Jimmy Gilmore.
We will sorely miss his big smile and seeing a “thumbs up” from him.
