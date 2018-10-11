Jenkins
Memorial services for Iris Jenkins will be held at 10 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Prater
Funeral services for Lydia Prater will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Criss
Celebration of life services for Donald Criss will be held at 11 a.m. at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
