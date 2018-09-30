Gloria M. DeLeon

TEXAS CITY—Gloria M. DeLeon, age 69, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018 at The Rio in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Willie Porter

GALVESTON—Willie Porter, 94, departed this life on Friday, September 28, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

 Kenneth Justice

COLORADO SPRING—Kenneth Justice 58, departed this life on Friday, September 28, 2018, at his residence in Colorado Spring, CO. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Sarah Callis

LA MARQUE—Sarah Callis, 65, departed this life on the day of her birth, Friday, September 28, 2018, at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

