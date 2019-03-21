Martin
Funeral services for Myles Martin, Sr. will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Burditt
Funeral mass for Helen Burditt will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st with Father Jude celebrant. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Mencacci
Services for Melanie Mencacci will be held today at 3 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Enmon
Graveside services for Rvell Enmon will be held today at 2 p.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery Committal Chapel with Mrs. Donna Yovan officiating.
