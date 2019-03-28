Our beloved Mother, Stella Arolfo Regini, joined our Heavenly Father on March 28th in League City, Texas at the age of 93. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters in the comfort of her home.
She was born on September 1st, 1925, in the first brick house in League City, Texas, to Lawrence and Catherine Daro Arolfo. She was an active member in the League City community and lived to be one of the longest living residents. She was a charter member of the League City Garden Club, faithful patron of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and one of the Fab Four who attended the Italian Ladies’ Tuesday Morning Coffee Club dating back to 1960.
She was employed by the Sears Catalog Store and retired from Palais Royal as the Children’s Department Manager in 1988. Her smile was a beacon of light that brightened our world and her spunky spirit kept us laughing until the very end.
She was preceded in death by her husband Nick Regini, parents Lawrence and Catherine Daro Arolfo, sister Margaret Marshall, and brothers Joseph “JoJo” Arolfo, Johnny Arolfo, and Jimmy Arolfo. She leaves behind one surviving brother, Angelo Arolfo.
Left to cherish the memories are her children and their spouses, Deborah Jolly and Charlie Brock, Cynthia Regini, and Catherine and Joe Perkins. She was known as Nana to her grandchildren Nicole Piland, Aaron Gaertner, Nicholas Sigsbey, Charlie and Chelsea Winters. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Travis and Katarina Springer, Zoie and Aubrie Gaertner, and Scarlett Sigsbey.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Gaertner, Nicholas Sigsbey, Charlie Winters, Byron Marshall, Raymond Bartels, and Jimmy Gainer.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street, League City, Texas with a Vigil Service and Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. On Monday, April 1st, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
Fly high sweet Nana, your broken wing can’t hold you down anymore.
