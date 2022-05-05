Doris Daniel Madear Rose

GALVESTON, TX — Doris Daniel Rose "Madear", 102, of Galveston, was born January 24, 1920, to Wesley Daniel and Ida Copeland in Homer, Louisiana. Doris attended Homer public schools and at an early age she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior.
Mrs. Rose relocated to Galveston from Louisiana in the early 1940's. Mrs. Rose worked in housekeeping for Galveston County Courthouse for 20 years and then retired with Galveston Independent School District after 25 years of service.
Mrs. Rose was a strong dedicated member of the Jerusalem Baptist Church where she faithfully attended Sunday School, served with the Mission Department and the Nurses Unit.
Doris Daniel Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil G. Rose; daughter, Shellie Allen; son, Freddie Perry; sisters, Willie Stephens, Irene Keys; son-in-law, J.B. Holloway.
Madear leaves to cherish memories of her life, her loving daughter and caretaker, Dorothy Holloway; eighteen grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, fifty great great-grandchildren, and 10 great great great-grandchildren; two devoted nieces, Lydia Harris and Shirley Joseph, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, 10:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M., Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Rev. A.S. Johnson Blvd. (Ave. H), Galveston, TX, with Rev. Marc James, officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Galveston, Texas.
Services entrusted to Mercy Funeral System, Inc., Beaumont, Texas.
