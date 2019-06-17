November 3, 1925 – June 16, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. Elvon Vidrine, Sr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Rush Funeral Home, Pine Prairie with Reverend Greg Willis officiating. Interment will follow in Danahy-Henry Cemetery, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pine Prairie.
Mr. Vidrine, 93, of Pine Prairie entered eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ville Platte, LA.
Mr. Vidrine entered WWII on his eighteenth birthday and served in the Pacific Theatre out of San Francisco. He was very proud of his service to the country he loved. Later in life, he coached baseball for eleven years and loved working with the young boys and teaching them the game. He was a Mason for over fifty years out of the La Marque, Texas Lodge. He never met a stranger and loved his retired life in his home town of Pine Prairie, LA, raising and racing quarter horses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dule and Viola Vidrine; wife, Geradine Marie Vidrine; one son, Timmy McKee Vidrine; four brothers, Elton Vidrine, Robert Vidrine, Buford Vidrine and Dule Vidrine, Jr.; two sisters, Beatrice Smith and Faye White.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his son, Elvon “Rusty” Vidrine, Jr. and his wife, Beverly, of League City, TX; one brother, Nick Vidrine of Mamou; one granddaughter, Jamie Marie Hasselmeier and her husband, David, of Friendswood, TX; two great grandchildren, Carter Daryl Ethington and Dylan Marie Hasselmeier.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Pine Prairie, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Vidrine family by visiting www.rushfh.com
