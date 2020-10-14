Mary M. Fonteno
Mary M. Fonteno, 88, received her call into eternal rest on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Calice (Cali/Kelly) M. Garon Legate
Calice (Cali/Kelly) M. Garon Legate, 57, of Galveston, passed away October 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Christopher D. Sellers
BEAUMONT—Christopher D. Sellers, 24, departed this life on October 11, 2020 In Beaumont, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
