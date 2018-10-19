Bonnie Hays

Bonnie Katherine Canavan Hays passed away on October 14, in peace after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday October 27th at 2:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church Street in Galveston.
Bonnie was born in Greenwood, Mississippi on August 31, 1950, as the youngest child of Robert and Lillie Canavan. The family moved to Lake Jackson in 1952 and Bonnie graduated from Freeport’s Brazosport High School in 1968. Following graduation from UT Austin, she moved to Galveston in 1974 and began her work career. This always focused on helping others, through employment at UTMB, GISD, Moody Gardens, the Galveston Housing Authority, and Disaster Housing Recover Project after Ike. Bonnie was a gifted artist and her volunteer activities included teaching art to children.
Bonnie struggled with bipolar disorder from early adulthood and throughout her life was a champion for those with the challenges of mental illness and addiction. Those burdens slowed her down but did not stop her or diminish her bright spirit. She never met a stranger and her friends will always remember her infectious laugh.
Bonnie lives on in the memories of her sister Margaret Canavan and her husband Stan Blazyk of Galveston, brother Gregory Canavan and friend Annis Young of Los Alamos NM, daughter Tiffany Brown and husband Boudreau of Fresno, TX, niece Lillie Gokey and husband Aaron of Athlone, Ireland, and scores of relatives and dear friends whose lives she touched. Her husband Bob Hayes died in 2017. She was also predeceased by her parents and her brother Ken.
Heartfelt thanks for the loving care provided to Bonnie by Dr. Vic Sierpina and Dr. Michael Fuller, and the caregivers of Right at Home and Hospice Care Team. Those wishing to make a contribution in Bonnie’s name may consider Doctors Without Borders, her favorite charity.
Bough-tethered leaf
Shuddering in winter wind
Awaits release.
--BKCH 2018
