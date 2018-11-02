Cherry
Funeral services for Senie Cherry will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Saum
Memorial service for Patricia Saum will be held at 1 p.m. at the Friendswood United Methodist Church.
Allison
Celebration of life services for Nancy Allison will be held at 1 p.m. at Bay Harbor Methodist Church in League City.
Vela
Mass of Christian burial for Graciela Vela will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Taylor
Funeral services for Walton Taylor will be held at 11 a.m. at Field-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Love
Memorial services for Thomas Love will be held at 1 p.m. at VFW Post, 5400 in Santa Fe, under the direction of Callaway-Jones Funeral Home.
Bryant
Memorial services for Melvin Bryant will be held at 10 a.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Spalding
Funeral services for Howard Spalding will be held at 3 p.m. in the Stamping Ground Kentucky.
