Alberta Pamphlin

GALVESTON — Sunrise Sunset
July 17, 1927 April 19, 2021
Alberta F. Pamphlin-Allen was born on July 17, 1927 to Sam and Semonia Redeaux Feast in Eunice, Louisiana before moving to Galveston in 1947. She was a long time resident and employed by GISD until her retirement. She was a long time faithful member of Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church until her health failed and she could no longer attend.
She was known to many as Lue, Lueberta or Birdie. She leaves to cherish her loving memories a daughter Jeannete Jones-Thomas (Stephen-Jazzie); 2 brothers Phillip (Frances) Feast and LC (Eula) Feast. A host of grandchildren; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Alberta is preceded in death by her husband Willie Allen, Sr., parents Sam and Semonia Feast; sister Beatrice Gillians; 4 brothers Ike Feast, Frank Feast,Sr., Manzey Feast, Sr., and
Raymond Feast, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. followed by service at 10:00 a.m. at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Galveston, Texas. Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetary, Galveston, Texas.
