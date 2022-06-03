Connie Marie Dodson

GALVESTON — Connie Marie Harding Dodson age 80 of Galveston was called home by our Lord and Savior, Wednesday June 1, 2022 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Memorial services are 2:00pm Saturday June 4, 2022 with visitation beginning at 1:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clayton Dodson, son Howard Dodson, brother Wayne Harding, and parents Frederick Harding and Ida May Harding, and brother in law Chuck Sprayberry. As well as her two step children Anita Gail Walker and Robert Lee Walker.
Connie is survived by her life partner of 40 years, Bobby Walker and her daughter Dawn Ann Dodson Fuller. Siblings Wanda Harding Sprayberry, Elayne Harding Eubanks, Husband Cecil Eubanks and Daughter in law, Terri Dodson. Grandchildren- Clayton Brant Fuller and his wife Elizabeth Fuller, Elizabeth Dodson, James Dodson, Gail Walker Saltz and husband Justin, Robert L. Walker (Bubby) and Fiance Kimmerly, Cali Sundseth and Garrett Hubbard. Great Grandchildren- Brayden Riley Fuller, Carrigan Rose, Kinslee Rose, Waylon Saltz, Bristol Saltz and Jayden (J.J.) Dodson Hubbard.
Connie was the eldest of four children. She took pride in being the big sis. She thought she was grown when only a teen, and did give her parents worries from time to time. Truth be told, she was really a good daughter who just wanted to rush growing up. One way of growing up fast to her was to marry when only sixteen. Even though she was young, being a wife and mom of two children was something she was able to accomplish. Connie worked hard in numerous occupations, was a friend to many people, had a great heart, and helped others to get ahead when possible. Our family said she was sometimes generous to a fault. This is just the way she lived her life! Family was at the top of her list and she loved deeply. Making sure the family always had an advocate by their side when needed was important. Nothing stood in her way when something had to be taken care of. We were all fortunate to have her in our lives, all in all we think it was a life well lived even with struggles along the way. She will be missed by all of us. Until we meet again may our memories of her fill our hearts and minds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.