SANTA FE — Mr. Richard Dwayne Bowling, Sr. passed from this life Sunday afternoon, March 21, 2021, in League City.
Born August 10, 1949 in Fayetteville, AR, Mr. Bowling had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1967. He had worked as a safety inspector for Lyondell Basell and programmed safety programs for fellow workers. Richard was an avid bowler, winning numerous 300 rings and travelled all over the US bowling, he also enjoyed bow hunting for deer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Houston and Esther (Kelley) Bowling; brothers, Eugene and Jackie Bowling; sister, Sherri Bowling; grandchildren, Jacob Bowling, Josiah Bowling.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 54 years, Margaret Bowling; sons, Richard Dwayne Bowling, Jr. and wife, Lisa, Neil Derek Bowling and wife, Sara; daughter, Tamara Dyan Hinson and husband, Grady; grandchildren, Aria Bowling, Mariah Krenek (Greg), Joshua Bowling, Matthew Bowling (Krystal), Andy Hinson, Judah Bowling, Sebastian Mondragon, Micah Bowling, Jordan Bowling, Noah Bowling, Amber Bowling, Luke Bowling, Reece Bowling, Ezra Bowling, Emme Bowling, Eliyanah Bowling, Kevin Bowling; great granddaughters, Avery Krenek and Alayna Krenek.
The family would like to say a special thank you to hospice nurse, Nikki, who went above and beyond in her care for Richard.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Richard’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.