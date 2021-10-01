Merlin Eugene Gene Shaner

ALVIN — Merlin Eugene “Gene” Shaner, age 78, of Alvin, Texas, formerly from Newark, Delaware, was born on

June 5, 1943 in Athens, Ohio, passed away September 16, 2021 in Harbor Hospice House of Houston, Houston, Texas, son of the late Laurence Merlin Shaner and Wilma Arlene (Taylor) Shaner Lazartic.

Arrangements are through Scott Funeral Home, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas, 77511.

phone number 281-585-1000. https://www.scottfuneralhome.net

