LA MARQUE —
Mary Ann Nunez, age 80, of La Marque passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque surrounded by her children.
MaryAnn was born on June 9, 1940 to Guadalupe Flores, Sr. and Paula Mermera Flores in Houston Texas. She worked for Mainland Hospital in the surgical unit for 5 years; then for Galveston ISD in the cafeteria department. She relocated to Alvin, Texas to drive for Alvin ISD department of transportation than later retired from Pearland ISD transportation after 32 years. She was devoted to her catholic faith, loved to sing, dance, and cook. She also enjoyed taking care of the elderly and would always be there if you ever were in need. She wore a smile that was infectious, big hearted but was as tough as a soldier. She would say “I’m as good as gold but don’t cross me”. Her passion was to help people and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Many friends knew her as a sweet kind person who loved being around other people, to some she was like a mother. She was a strong, loving, godly woman. She will be missed by all who knew her.
MaryAnn is proceeded in death by her parents Guadalupe Flores, Sr. and Paula Mermera Flores, sons; Salvador Patina, Hipolito (Paul) Patina and granddaughter Selena Patina.
She leaves behind many memories with her children; Paula Patina, Cruz Patina (Rita), Martin Patina, and Mary Esther Limones her sisters; Yolinda Gloria Fuentes, Henrietta Flores, Hiliria Banda and Amelia Perales, and brother Guadalupe Flores, Jr. Also sharing in her loss are 14 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 4pm-7pm (social distancing & facemask will be required). A rosary in her honor will be recited at 6:00pm. Funeral service will be at 10:00am on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Burial will follow at Confederate Cemetery in Alvin, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Limones, Rudy Fuentes, Michael Fuentes, Russell Loxterman, Thomas Galicia and Celso Quiroga, Jr.
A special thanks to the nurses at Bayou Pines Care Center for taking care of our beloved mother.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Jude Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.