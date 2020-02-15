Frances Nealy Brittnacher passed away at the age of 88 years old on February 6, 2020 at her special care residence in Houston, TX.
Frances was welcomed into this world by her parents Robert and Nadine Wallace Booker in Cotton Valley, Louisiana.
Frances is preceded in death by both parents, her older brother, J. R. Booker and her daughter, Janice Kathleen Thompson.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Donna Jo Nealy Sims (Kenneth W. Sims), 5 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main Street will host the service on February 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Robert Phillips will be officiating.
