Israel Joseph Auzenne died after a short illness in Webster, Texas on August 17, 2019 at the age of 90.
Israel was born on November 4, 1928 in Leonville, Louisiana to the late Amayar Guient and Casimer Auzenne. He grew up the son of a sharecropper. Being the elder child still left at home after the death of his mother, Israel assisted his father as caregiver of his younger siblings. He would spend the next six years laboring at various jobs on plantations in and around Louisiana working with everything from cotton to sugar cane.
Israel attended school in Leonville and Grand Coteau, Louisiana. In 1948, after the blessing of his father, Israel relocated to Galveston, Texas where he met and married his beloved wife of 69 years, Wilda Provost on April 15, 1950. To this union eight children were born.
Israel took on many odd jobs until he would find his calling in construction work as a Unionized Laborer for Local 152, starting off as a concrete tender, and working his way up to Foreman. Israel would eventually become the General Foreman at Union Carbide, commanding a staff of over 300 employees and would retire after 38 years at the age of 62 with an outstanding work record; absent one day, tardy one day.
Although Israel only had an eighth-grade education he achieved many professional development classes and certifications in construction from The North American International Laborer Union.
Israel was very active in the community and his church. He gave his heart to God at an early age. He joined and worshiped with his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock, Texas where he served for over 50 years until his health declined. He was also a member of the Knights of Peter Claver, the Knights of Columbus, and Financial Secretary of his Retirement Committee.
Israel would not slow down until his wife became stricken with Alzheimer’s at the age of 80. He became her caregiver until he was unable to adequately meet those needs, placing her in a nursing home several years later.
After placing Wilda in the nursing home, Israel would develop a routine of getting up early, eating breakfast at 6:00 a.m., going to morning mass, then driving to the nursing home in time to feed his beloved Wilda her breakfast and lunch at Seabreeze Nursing Home. He would then sit and hold her hand all day until returning home late that evening.
Israel lived at home alone for several years after placing his wife in the nursing home until being displaced by the last flood from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 when he would ultimately be placed in the same nursing home due to failing health.
Israel was a devoted husband, loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle, as well as a faithful friend to many. He loved traveling, spending time with family and friends. Israel kept in close contact with his family and fancied himself as somewhat of a historian. He spent years researching his family and documenting many pages of history about them. Israel self-taught himself how to use a personal computer after his first one was purchased by his son. He was also an avid news watcher and was known to read the newspaper in its entirety, while completing the crossword puzzles daily to keep his mind sharp. He also prepared taxes for his family and friends during tax season and became a Beauty Pageant Judge in and around Houston.
Israel was preceded in death by his parents, Amayar Guient and Casimer Auzenne; his devoted wife of 69 years, Wilda Provost Auzenne; his eldest son, Joseph Leon Auzenne; his brothers: Henry, Charles, Vincent and Benjamin Auzenne; brother-in-laws, Willie Lazare; Nelson Auguilard, Marshall Lazare; best friend and traveling companion nicknamed “road-dog” J. D. McChristian; sister, Helene Auzenne; and sister-in-law, Lula Mae Auguilard of Arnaudville, Louisiana.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters: Elizabeth (Betty) W. Compton of Galveston, Texas; Diane S. Hill (James) of Kennesaw, Georgia; Patsy J. Tolden of Texas City, Texas; Ellen T. Smith of Freeport, Texas; and Bobbie James Phifer (Tiffany) of Cedar Park, Texas, who he loved and cared for as a daughter. His sons: Carl J. Auzenne (Erma) of Grand Prairie, Texas; Daniel L. Auzenne of Texas City, Texas; and Gene S. Auzenne (Eloise) of Hurst, Texas. His brother: Howard Auzenne of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters: Verdna Lazare of Opelousas, Louisiana; Sister Benjamin Auzenne of New Orleans, Louisiana; and Julia Auzenne Lazare of Galveston, Texas; sisters-in-law: Mathilda Dugas Auzenne of Plano, Texas; Helen Auzenne of Texas City, Texas; 25 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and other cherished relatives and friends.
A Wake will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock. A Rosary will be led by Israel’s family at 5:00 p.m., followed by a Vigil service, conducted by Deacon Alvin Lovelady, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris as celebrant. Graveside services and interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Auzenne, Jr., Josh Auzenne, Lawrance Auzenne, Gary Byrd, Delin Gee Compton and Calvin James Hill, Jr.
Honorary bearers will be Carl Auzenne, Daniel Auzenne, Sr., Gene Auzenne, Reginal Auzenne, Calvin James Hill, Sr., Marcus Keeton and Troy Lazare.
