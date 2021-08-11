TEXAS CITY — Mrs. Judy Marie (Couch) Johnson passed from this life Friday morning, August 6, 2021, in Texas City.
Born September 13, 1946 in Kaufman, Texas, Mrs. Johnson had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. She attended Pentecostals of Santa Fe and enjoyed cooking and raising her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doc and Evelyn (Cloud) Couch; brother, Richard Stone.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 34 years, Jay Johnson; sons, Eddie Valigura and wife, Heather, Paul Cozza and Laura Herron of Texas City; grandchildren, Dustin Cozza, Devin Cozza, Derick Cozza, Austin Valigura, Evan Valigura.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Encompass Hospice and special care givers, Amy Quiroz, Reyna Ramirez and Elisabeth Atchison.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, Pentecostals of Santa Fe, 12811 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas, with Pastor Thomas Custer officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Alemand, Raith Alemand, Devin Cozza, Dustin Cozza, Austin Valigura and Evan Valigura.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Judy's name to Pentecostals of Santa Fe, 12811 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
