Velma L. Johnican of Texas City, TX passed away August 7, 2019 at UTMB. She was one of seven children born in Galveston, TX to the late Horace Charles and Mary Matthews Charles. She attended school in Galveston and later worked and retired from UTMB as a Lab Technician.
Velma was a wonderful wife of fifty-six years to Emmitt Johnican, Sr. and they have six children. They made their home in Texas City, TX and she joined the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses over 35 years ago and she continued strong in her belief and her work for the kingdom. She was a devoted mother, sister and friend.
Velma is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Darnetta Bates; and a daughter, Detra Johnican. Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of her husband; her children, Dezra Edwards, Emmeva Crowder (Michael), Emmitt Johnican, Jr., John Hill (Victoria), Claudis Chapman; 27 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Lionel Harris, Harold Charles, Thelma Ivory, Mary Hill, and Diana Johnson along with many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 7551 Monticello Dr., Texas City, TX 77591. The Family has selected a Private Burial at Houston National Cemetery. Memorial may be sent to Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX. 77591.
