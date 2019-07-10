May 1, 1931 ~ July 9, 2019
Cledith died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was 88 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and a great-grandchild. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Lawerence (Bubba) Harmon; 3 daughters, Kay Bryant, Fay Richardson, Pamela Stafford (Steve); 1 son, Travis Shipley (Paula); 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sprank Harmon; brother-in-law, Floyd Harmon (Margie) and many nieces and nephews she loved very much.
Cledith was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Texas City.
A visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Crowder Funeral Home with Rev. Clay Bowers officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in her name.
