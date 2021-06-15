Ellis I Shook

GALVESTON — Our beloved father and grandfather, Ellis Irving Shook, 94, of Galveston, TX, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Ellis was born on March 13, 1927 to Clarence and Tirzah Shook in Abington, PA.
He went on to study Communications at Temple University. After graduating he joined the Navy and served during WWII.
He had a long and successful career in Radio and Television. He landed his first job as a radio DJ in Ohio and later in Indiana, then switched to television in Roanoke, VA. He was the Program Director at WTTG-TV in Washington, D.C., then served as General Manager at KMBC-TV in Kansas City, MO, WRIC-TV in Richmond, VA, and KOLR-TV in Springfield, MO where he retired.
He was enormously proud of his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and was a member of the Elks, Galveston Lodge #126 for 11 years.
He is survived by daughters, Eleanor Shook, Branda Wooley, and Barbara Waak; daughter-in-law, Arlene Leveille; Six grandchildren, Michelle Gonzalez, Shannon Leveille, Christopher Leveille, Jessie Peters, Jack Davis and Joy Davis and 8 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his steadfast friend, Aurora Cotter. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elene Shook and son, James Leveille, and siblings Richard Shook and Priscilla Palmore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.