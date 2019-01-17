The Joseph-Tolliver Family invites their family and friends to celebrate the life and legacy of the Matriarch of their family, Mrs. Mary Lois Joseph Tolliver of Texas City, who was blessed to live a long and fruitful life of 95 years.
Services will be held at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak in Texas City with visitation beginning at 4:00 P.M. Friday, January 18th followed by a wake beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Home Going Celebration will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the church with Pastor Dr. D. N. Benford, Sr., eulogist. Entombment will follow at Forest Park East Mausoleum in Webster.
She was born October 20, 1923 in Carthage, TX. A retired LVN, she was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church and a 55+ year member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Left to celebrate her fulfilled life are her devoted children, Elbert Joseph (Helen), Robert Joseph Jr., Dwight Joseph, Anthony Joseph, Lavern Joseph Barnett (Alonzo), Gregory Joseph and Lavada Joseph England (Vincent); 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Bailey Jean Murray Brown; brothers Offie D., Windolyn, Lonnie D., John L. (Ruthie Lee), Eddie D. (Bobbie) and Louis Ross (Gloria); her Godchildren; devoted friends; and a multitude of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, neighbors and beloved friends who will miss her dearly.
