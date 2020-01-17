Rabon
Funeral services for Jean Rabon will be held today at 10 a.m. with a visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial and interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Jenko
Funeral services for Joseph Jenko will be held today at 9:15 a.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1100 Cooper Foster Park Rd., Amherst, OH.
Green
Celebration of life services for Florence Green will be held today at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2901 Ave. C in Dickinson under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Rising Cemetery in La Marque.
Brennan
Celebration of life services for Ronald Brennan, Sr. will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway, in Pearland. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m.
Hernandez
Memorial service for Melissa Hernandez will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lighthouse Family Church, 7402 Stewart Rd. in Galveston.
Clarke
Memorial service for Charles Clarke will be held today at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th Street in Galveston.
