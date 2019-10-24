Joyce Faye Juusola
FRIENDSWOOD—Joyce Faye Juusola, age 75, of Friendswood, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Services have been entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
JuJuan Mouton
LEAGUE CITY—JuJuan Mouton, 48, departed this life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his residence in League City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
