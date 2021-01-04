ALVIN —
Mary Grace Holloway, age 77 of Alvin, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at HCA Houston Health Care in Webster, Texas. Mary was born August 8, 1943 in Texas City, Texas; she was a resident of Alvin for the last 15 years but spent the majority of her life living in Texas City and Santa Fe. She was a member of Mainland Assembly of God Church and spent many years working as an Administrative Assistant for Rockwell International in the Aerospace Industry. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie L. Holloway; parents, Rev. Manuel J. and Antonia Davila Sr.; sister, Clara Montez; brothers, Santos Davila, Manuel Davila Jr., Phillip Davila and Samuel Davila.
Mary is survived by her son, Kenny Rodriguez and wife Misty; daughter, Rachel Rodriguez; sisters, Rachel Garza and husband Rudy of Santa Fe, Esther Hobi of Texas City; grandchildren, Whitney Elkins, Kenneth Rodriguez, Kolton Rodriguez, Morgan Grace Hudgens, Sky Villarreal and Summer Villarreal; step grandchildren, Caitlyn Garey, Madison Garey and Kyle Garey; great grandchildren, Zoey Elkins, Zetty Elkins and Karter Rodriguez; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallberers: Kenneth Rodriguez, Kolton Rodriguez, Sky Villarreal, Mark Villarreal, Ernie Lopez and Corey Lopez
Honorary Pallbearer: Derek Lopez
Visitation will be held from 6:00 — 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home with Rev. Antonio Garza officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
